Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 355,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The company has a market cap of $899.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Sutro Biopharma worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

