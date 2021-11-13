SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.10 or 0.00017131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $138.35 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00052645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00226494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00087756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 237,182,130 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

