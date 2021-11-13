Surojit Chatterjee Sells 20,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.47, for a total transaction of $13,498,800.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total transaction of $2,950,100.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00.

COIN stock opened at $342.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.