Surojit Chatterjee Sells 20,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.47, for a total transaction of $13,498,800.00.
- On Monday, October 18th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total transaction of $2,950,100.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00.
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00.
COIN stock opened at $342.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.38.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.