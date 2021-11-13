SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c rating to a d+ rating. The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 22755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

