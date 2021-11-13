Sunlight Financial (SUNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SUNL opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUNL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunlight Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sunlight Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

