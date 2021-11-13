Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $125.30 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

