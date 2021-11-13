Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $78.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

