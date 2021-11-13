Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes $396,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.