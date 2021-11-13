Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,769,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $639,674,000 after buying an additional 102,817 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $250.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.43. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

