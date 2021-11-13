Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $645,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

