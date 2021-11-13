Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 16,579 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

