Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires New Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INFO opened at $125.55 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

