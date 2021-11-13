Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stake Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 246,504 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

