Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $94,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $93,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $93,030.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $183,685.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00.

SNCY opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

