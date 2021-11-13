Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SUMO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of SUMO opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.12.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $384,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $102,649.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,913 shares of company stock worth $2,263,209. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

