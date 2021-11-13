Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.30. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $370,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,083 shares of company stock worth $1,133,805 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

