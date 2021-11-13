Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Stryker by 384.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $264.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.98 and its 200-day moving average is $263.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

