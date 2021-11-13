Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €90.00 by Warburg Research

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €89.17 ($104.90).

SAX stock opened at €73.10 ($86.00) on Thursday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.45 ($71.12) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is €71.62 and its 200-day moving average is €69.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

