Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,500 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Streamline Health Solutions were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 196,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

STRM stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.73. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.