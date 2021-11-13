Streamit Coin (STREAM) Price Reaches $0.0039

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Streamit Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamit Coin has a market capitalization of $52,254.87 and approximately $15.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

