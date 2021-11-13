Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes $234,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $550.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.52. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $551.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,914 shares of company stock worth $24,583,020. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

