Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Given New C$6.28 Price Target at Cormark

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target hoisted by Cormark to C$6.28 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Storm Resources in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$6.30 to C$7.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.98.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:SRX opened at C$6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$6.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$765.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3,135.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.04.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$65.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.