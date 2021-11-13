STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.980-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 887,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $37.13.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.