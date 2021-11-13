Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stoneridge were worth $30,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Stoneridge by 102,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $21.99 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

