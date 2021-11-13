Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,203 shares of company stock worth $8,840,763 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $33.69. 1,786,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

