Stillwater Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,446.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 71,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 153.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 334,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPM opened at $166.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $113.56 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $493.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

