Stillwater Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

GILD opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

