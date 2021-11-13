Stifel Nicolaus Raises Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$8.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOTZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

TOTZF opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

