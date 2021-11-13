Stifel Nicolaus Boosts SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target to $6.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stephens lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

SDC opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after buying an additional 2,304,313 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,846,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after buying an additional 1,222,069 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after buying an additional 777,555 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

