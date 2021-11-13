Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$15.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PEYUF. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.36.

PEYUF stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

