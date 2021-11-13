Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,849,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

