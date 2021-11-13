Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 12.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 45.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 222,566 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $1,719,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $36.21.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

