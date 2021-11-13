Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 207 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

