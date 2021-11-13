Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE AJX opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $323.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 55.63%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

