Stifel Financial Corp Invests $209,000 in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.97.

ICBK stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.94. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK).

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.