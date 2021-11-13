Stifel Financial Corp Has $225,000 Holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 457,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 214,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Shares of MNP stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.