Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 24,997 Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Wrap Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRAP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $227,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,933,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

WRAP opened at $5.87 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 340.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $35,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $146,240.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,951 shares of company stock worth $261,921 in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

