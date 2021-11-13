Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.38

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.38 and last traded at $76.06, with a volume of 27 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,985,000 after buying an additional 64,524 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 998,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 29.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

