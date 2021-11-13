Stephen G. Heitel Sells 27,350 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HTBK stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.18. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 28.64%. Research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,013.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 125,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.