State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,114,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $51,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $22.21 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

