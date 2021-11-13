State Street Corp Trims Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,971,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Humanigen worth $51,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Humanigen by 283.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,566 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter worth about $46,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humanigen by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 415,409 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP raised its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% during the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $19,100,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

HGEN stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.87. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

