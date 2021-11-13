State Street Corp Sells 13,752 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CEVA were worth $50,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CEVA by 2,906.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in CEVA by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

CEVA stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.80, a PEG ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.