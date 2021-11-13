State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.83% of IGM Biosciences worth $48,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 20.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $3,534,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 196,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGMS stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -1.25. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,812 shares of company stock worth $235,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

