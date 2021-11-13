State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 619,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in POSCO were worth $47,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,421,000 after buying an additional 91,848 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in POSCO by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after buying an additional 51,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in POSCO by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get POSCO alerts:

PKX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

NYSE PKX opened at $60.58 on Friday. POSCO has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.05.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.