State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.69% of Travere Therapeutics worth $50,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TVTX. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 160,970 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,711,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,243 shares of company stock worth $1,995,540 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TVTX opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

