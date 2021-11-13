State Street Corp Purchases 507,389 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

State Street Corp increased its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,389 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.83% of C4 Therapeutics worth $51,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

CCCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,274. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC opened at $41.83 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.