State Street Corp Has $51.03 Million Holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.24% of Cortexyme worth $51,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $2,048,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In other news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

CRTX stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. Cortexyme, Inc. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $426.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Research analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

