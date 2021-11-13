State Street Corp Has $49.75 Million Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.88% of Patrick Industries worth $49,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PATK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 488.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,980 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $82.12 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

