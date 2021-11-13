State Street Corp Has $48.16 Million Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.04% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $48,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RGR opened at $73.02 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $389,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,083 shares of company stock worth $1,133,805. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.