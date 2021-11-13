State Street Corp Grows Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

State Street Corp raised its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,592 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.33% of Focus Financial Partners worth $46,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 741,151 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after buying an additional 660,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

FOCS stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 564.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 0.39%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

